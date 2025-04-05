PM Modi on National Maritime Day: Strengthening India's Port Powerhouse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked National Maritime Day by emphasizing significant advancements within India's maritime sector. Speaking on social media platform X, he lauded the nation's rich maritime heritage and its pivotal role in national development.

Modi stressed the government's dedication to bolstering the maritime framework, citing enhanced port capabilities and new infrastructure as pivotal to India's progress. He reiterated, "Today, on National Maritime Day, we recall India's rich maritime history and the role played by this sector in nation-building. We will continue to strengthen the maritime sector and our ports for India's progress."

In a video message, Modi shared that over the last ten years, India has doubled its port capacities and constructed 1,000 kilometers of roads to enhance port connectivity. He highlighted initiatives like "Ports for Prosperity" and "Ports for Progress" as transformative forces, alongside efforts to modernize coastal shipping infrastructure. Modi added, "Whenever India has had a strong maritime capability, both the country and the world have benefitted."

