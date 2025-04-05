Quick Response Prevents Major Disaster at Srinagar's Azad Hotel

A fire erupted at Azad Hotel in Srinagar early Saturday morning, swiftly drawing a response from the local fire department. The alarm was raised at 9 am, prompting firefighters to rush to the scene.

The blaze originated in the boiler area and extended to some nearby sheds, according to Divisional Fire Officer Srinagar, Zorawar Singh. Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control efficiently, ensuring minimal damage.

All hotel occupants were evacuated safely, and there were no reported injuries. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident with further updates expected as more information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)