Left Menu

Outcry in Gurdaspur: Pastor Accused of Rape and Corruption Sparks Demands for Justice

In Gurdaspur, Punjab, a pastor faces rape accusations and police corruption claims after a young woman dies post-abortion. The victim's father seeks CBI intervention, alleging threats and bribery. An earlier similar case in Punjab adds pressure for action and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:43 IST
Outcry in Gurdaspur: Pastor Accused of Rape and Corruption Sparks Demands for Justice
Father of victim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply troubling case from Gurdaspur, Punjab, a self-proclaimed pastor, Jashan Gill, is accused of raping a 22-year-old woman, subsequently forcing her to abort her pregnancy. The woman's father, who spoke anonymously to ANI, alleges that his daughter, a BCA student, was manipulated and misled by Gill.

The incident, which began in the Abul Khair village, reportedly led to severe health complications for the victim following a negligent abortion performed in Khokhar village. Despite her father's desperate attempts to secure medical care, his daughter tragically succumbed to complications while receiving treatment in Amritsar.

Adding to the controversy, the father accuses the local police of corruption, claiming Gill remains at large due to bribery. Fearing for his safety amidst mounting threats, the father has escalated the matter to the Punjab High Court, demanding a CBI inquiry. This case mirrors a previous incident involving Pastor Bajinder Singh, convicted for sexual harassment, underscoring systemic issues within the region's religious sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025