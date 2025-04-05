Outcry in Gurdaspur: Pastor Accused of Rape and Corruption Sparks Demands for Justice

In a deeply troubling case from Gurdaspur, Punjab, a self-proclaimed pastor, Jashan Gill, is accused of raping a 22-year-old woman, subsequently forcing her to abort her pregnancy. The woman's father, who spoke anonymously to ANI, alleges that his daughter, a BCA student, was manipulated and misled by Gill.

The incident, which began in the Abul Khair village, reportedly led to severe health complications for the victim following a negligent abortion performed in Khokhar village. Despite her father's desperate attempts to secure medical care, his daughter tragically succumbed to complications while receiving treatment in Amritsar.

Adding to the controversy, the father accuses the local police of corruption, claiming Gill remains at large due to bribery. Fearing for his safety amidst mounting threats, the father has escalated the matter to the Punjab High Court, demanding a CBI inquiry. This case mirrors a previous incident involving Pastor Bajinder Singh, convicted for sexual harassment, underscoring systemic issues within the region's religious sectors.

