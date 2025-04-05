Left Menu

Remembering Babuji: A Tribute to Social Justice Pioneer Jagjivan Ram

Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders paid tribute to Jagjivan Ram, former Deputy Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary. Jagjivan Ram, revered as a champion for the marginalized, played a significant role in advocating for the rights of the underprivileged and strengthening India's democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:55 IST
Rahull Gandhi paying tribute to former Deputy PM Jagjivan Ram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders from across the political spectrum, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, honored the memory of former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. Known affectionately as Babuji, Ram is celebrated for his lifelong commitment to the rights of India's deprived and exploited communities.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Gandhi expressed his respect for Jagjivan Ram's contributions to democratic and constitutional values in India. 'Babuji dedicated his entire life to the rights of the deprived, the exploited, and the Dalits,' Gandhi noted, adding that Ram's enduring struggles serve as a wellspring of inspiration.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also commemorated Babuji's legacy, praising him as a 'great freedom fighter' and 'pioneer of social justice.' Similar sentiments were echoed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who highlighted Ram's humble beginnings and unwavering dedication to public service, underscoring his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle and as a key minister under former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

