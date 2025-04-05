Left Menu

Remembering Babu Jagjivan Ram: A Legacy of Unity and Social Justice

Congress leaders pay homage to former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary, highlighting his unifying influence and dedication to social justice. Meira Kumar, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge honor his lifelong commitment to enhancing the rights of the underprivileged and reinforcing democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 11:48 IST
Remembering Babu Jagjivan Ram: A Legacy of Unity and Social Justice
Congress leader and former Speaker at the Lok Sabha Meira Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute on his birth anniversary, Congress leaders commemorated the enduring legacy of former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram. Known affectionately as Babuji, Ram's ability to unite India's diverse cultures was lauded by Meira Kumar, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha and his daughter. She emphasized the importance of such unifying qualities in politics today.

Speaking via social media, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge added their voices to the chorus of remembrance. Gandhi praised Babuji's relentless dedication to the rights of the marginalized, noting that his work fortified India's democratic and constitutional principles. He wrote that Jagjivan Ram's struggles continue to inspire future generations.

Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to Jagjivan Ram as a "great freedom fighter" and "pioneer of social justice." He recalled Ram's commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his instrumental role in strengthening parliamentary democracy. As one of India's prominent Dalit icons, Babuji's contributions as the Defence Minister during the 1971 war and as Deputy Prime Minister remain unforgettable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025