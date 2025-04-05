Remembering Babu Jagjivan Ram: A Legacy of Unity and Social Justice

In a heartfelt tribute on his birth anniversary, Congress leaders commemorated the enduring legacy of former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram. Known affectionately as Babuji, Ram's ability to unite India's diverse cultures was lauded by Meira Kumar, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha and his daughter. She emphasized the importance of such unifying qualities in politics today.

Speaking via social media, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge added their voices to the chorus of remembrance. Gandhi praised Babuji's relentless dedication to the rights of the marginalized, noting that his work fortified India's democratic and constitutional principles. He wrote that Jagjivan Ram's struggles continue to inspire future generations.

Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to Jagjivan Ram as a "great freedom fighter" and "pioneer of social justice." He recalled Ram's commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his instrumental role in strengthening parliamentary democracy. As one of India's prominent Dalit icons, Babuji's contributions as the Defence Minister during the 1971 war and as Deputy Prime Minister remain unforgettable.

