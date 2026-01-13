Indian Markets Resilient Amid Global Tariff Turmoil

On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmark indices showed resilience, opening in positive territory. This comes in the face of global uncertainties fueled by US President Donald Trump's tariff strategies, including his latest warning of duties on nations trading with Iran. Positive domestic market sentiments found support with recent US Ambassador comments, suggesting advances in the trade agreement with India.

The Nifty 50 opened at 25,846.65, gaining 56.40 points or 0.22%, while the BSE Sensex opened at 84,122.92, up by 244.75 points or 0.29%. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, emphasized that geopolitical developments and Trump's moves will persist in impacting global markets. He noted that Trump's aggressive tariff policies are already distorting global trade dynamics, spotlighting the US's 25% tariff threats against countries trading with Iran.

For Indian markets, the prospect of a trade agreement with the US offered a lift, especially after US Ambassador Sergio Gor's statement on resuming talks with India by January 13. Broader indices mirrored this positivity, with the Nifty 100 rising by 0.18%, Nifty Smallcap 100 by 0.64%, and Nifty Midcap 100 by 0.38%. Sector-wise, most indices on the NSE registered gains, with Nifty Media up 0.88% and others like Nifty Auto, FMCG, and Metal also climbing. While Indian markets reflect optimism, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, cautions that the underlying tone remains cautious amid global uncertainties and domestic earnings focus, particularly in the IT sector.