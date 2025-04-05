Left Menu

Chennai Braces for Showers: IMD Predicts More Rain in Tamil Nadu

Chennai experienced heavy rains with warnings issued for several Tamil Nadu districts. Waterlogging and slippery roads are expected, affecting traffic. Notably, Tiruppur saw 11 cm of rainfall. Below-normal temperatures were noted across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka, making the weather unusual in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:31 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Chennai, a sudden downpour prompted motorists to seek refuge and pedestrians to unfurl umbrellas in the Tambaram area as heavy rains swept through parts of the city.

The regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather advisories earlier in the day, warning of rain coupled with light thunderstorms and lightning across several districts in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai's meteorological department indicated the likelihood of heavy rain in parts of seven districts, while highlighting the potential for disrupted traffic due to waterlogging and slippery road conditions.

Friday night saw the Tiruppur district inundated, leaving municipal workers tasked with draining the accumulated water. IMD reports recorded 11 cm of rainfall in Tiruppur North and 19 cm in Kanyakumari's Kozhiporvilai station.

Rainfall varied across districts, with the Nambiyur station in Erode, Coimbatore AP, and Sulur each witnessing 8 cm. The Erode district's Kavundapadi station, along with the Nilgiris' Kil Kotagiri Estate and Theni's Sothuparai, each received 9 cm.

Ramanathapuram's Rameswaram station registered 7 cm, with other areas reporting lower levels, while maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu and neighboring states remained below normal, diverging from typical regional climate patterns.

