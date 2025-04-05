Left Menu

Cross-State Conversations: CM Yadav's Strategic Visits to Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in key meetings and seminars in Delhi, including a courtesy visit with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. His agenda included discussions on AI's social impact and participation in a civic gratitude program following the new liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh.

Mandhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Delhi on Saturday for crucial discussions, meeting Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her home. The gathering, also attended by Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, focused on the ongoing developmental initiatives in Delhi, which were praised by CM Yadav in a social media statement.

During his Delhi visit, CM Yadav attended a seminar on the 'Social Implications of Artificial Intelligence' at the Deendayal Research Institute. Prominent speakers, including Union Minister Jitin Prasada, shared insights, making it a vibrant discussion on a contemporary issue.

On Friday, CM Yadav participated in a civic event in Datia district, celebrating the successful implementation of a liquor ban in 19 religious cities across Madhya Pradesh. He visited the Maa Pitambara Peeth temple, emphasizing the cultural significance of the liquor ban initiated in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

