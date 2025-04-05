Left Menu

SDAL's Propulsion Breakthrough: A New Era in India's Space Ventures

Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL), Nagpur, has successfully developed and tested a third-stage rocket motor for the VIKRAM-1 Satellite Launch Vehicle. The company has also established a state-of-the-art test facility for high-thrust rocket motors, crucial for India's evolving space infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:00 IST
SDAL develops propulsion system for VIKRAM-1 satellite launch vehicle (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nagpur-based Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) has marked a significant milestone in space technology with the successful development and testing of a propulsion system for the VIKRAM-1 Satellite Launch Vehicle. This advanced rocket motor, with a propellant mass of 2400 kg and delivering a maximum thrust of 75000 N, underwent extensive non-destructive testing before its static test.

The static test, carried out at SDAL's facility, confirmed the rocket motor's thrust vectoring performance. Equipped with comprehensive instrumentation, the motor's live test data was meticulously collected and analyzed at the Data Acquisition Centre. SDAL has pioneered this cutting-edge test facility to accommodate rockets and missiles with substantial propellant weight, solidifying its role in the advancement of India's space capabilities.

In related developments, the Indian government is boosting its launch infrastructure by establishing a Third Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This initiative, with a proposed budget of Rs 3984.86 Crore, supports the development of ISRO's Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). Envisioned to handle large-scale launch needs, this pad will accommodate horizontal integration and future crewed lunar missions, reflecting India's ambitions in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

