INS Sunayna Embarks on Mission to Strengthen Indian Ocean Ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Indian Navy's INS Sunayna as part of the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR initiative, highlighting India's commitment to regional maritime security. He also unveiled significant advancements in Project Seabird, poised to be Asia's largest naval base, reinforcing India’s maritime influence and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:20 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags-off INS Sunayna as Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR from Karwar (Photo/ X@@rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday flagged off the Indian Navy's Offshore Patrol Vessel INS Sunayna from the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka, marking a significant milestone for India's maritime outreach initiative, Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). The initiative reinforces India's role as a regional maritime partner committed to peace, prosperity, and collective security. The event witnessed the attendance of 44 naval personnel from nine friendly nations across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), underscoring the spirit of regional cooperation that IOS SAGAR represents.

In a statement on social media platform X, Singh expressed, "Visited Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka and flagged off INS Sunayna as Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR from Karwar with 44 personnel of nine friendly nations of Indian Ocean Region. IOS SAGAR is a reflection of India's commitment to peace, prosperity & collective security in the maritime domain." On the same occasion, the minister inaugurated modern operational, repair, and logistics facilities constructed under Project Seabird, which is India's largest naval infrastructure project, with an investment exceeding Rs 2,000 crore.

Commander Daniel Tauro, Project Director of Project Seabird, outlined the inauguration of three major components, including marine infrastructure and residential accommodations, noting that the base will be Asia's largest upon completion. He mentioned, "The Defence Minister inaugurated three major parts of our project. The first was the marine infrastructure, which has around six piers. Second are the residential accommodations, and third are some trunk facilities like the roads and bridges, which will connect this entire place." Commander Amit Turan highlighted the project's scale, spread over approximately 11,000 acres, boasting seven piers, 400 accommodations, and various trunk facilities. Singh emphasized India's dedication to protecting the interests of nations in the Indian Ocean while respecting their sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

