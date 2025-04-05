Gujarat Inaugurates India's First Geared Electric Motorbike Plant

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated India's inaugural geared electric motorbike plant, established by MATTER Company at Changodar in Ahmedabad. The Chief Minister underscored the government's resolve in positioning Gujarat as the national hub for green energy initiatives.

During the event, Patel extended greetings for Chaitri Navratri-Durgashtami and remarked on India's economic ascent under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting a 12% growth in the automotive sector. The event marks a significant step towards bolstering India's electric vehicle industry, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Innovate in India'.

Further highlighting India's strides in green energy, CM Patel cited the expansion from 2.8 to 102.5 gigawatts in production capacity over the past decade. The PM Surya Ghar Yojana has facilitated solar panel installations in over 11 lakh homes, pushing solar capacity to 98 gigawatts. The state's EV Policy-2021 and lithium-ion battery production underline this green commitment.

