Gujarat Inaugurates India's First Geared Electric Motorbike Plant

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates India's first geared electric motorbike plant by MATTER Company in Ahmedabad. He emphasizes the state's commitment to becoming a green energy hub while highlighting India's progress in renewable energy and economic growth under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. The plant signifies a boost to India's EV sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:51 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo: Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated India's inaugural geared electric motorbike plant, established by MATTER Company at Changodar in Ahmedabad. The Chief Minister underscored the government's resolve in positioning Gujarat as the national hub for green energy initiatives.

During the event, Patel extended greetings for Chaitri Navratri-Durgashtami and remarked on India's economic ascent under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting a 12% growth in the automotive sector. The event marks a significant step towards bolstering India's electric vehicle industry, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Innovate in India'.

Further highlighting India's strides in green energy, CM Patel cited the expansion from 2.8 to 102.5 gigawatts in production capacity over the past decade. The PM Surya Ghar Yojana has facilitated solar panel installations in over 11 lakh homes, pushing solar capacity to 98 gigawatts. The state's EV Policy-2021 and lithium-ion battery production underline this green commitment.

Latest News

