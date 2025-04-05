Left Menu

Delhi Court Takes Bold Stand Against Misuse of POCSO Act

The Saket District Court has ordered Delhi Police to file an FIR against a man who allegedly influenced his daughter to file a false POCSO case. This decision highlights the misuse of legal provisions for personal gain, severely impacting the credibility of genuine cases.

The Saket District Court has issued a directive for the Delhi Police to file an FIR against a man accused of coercing his daughter into lodging a false POCSO complaint. This case involves the Jaitpur police station in South East District.

Special Judge Anu Agarwal emphasized the urgency of addressing individuals who manipulate legal systems for personal benefit, potentially undermining the validity of legitimate cases. Consequently, the SHO Jaitpur has been instructed to comply by April 9.

The court's decision followed a police closure report, with reference to POCSO Act Section 22(1), which penalizes false accusations intended for personal vendettas. The court acknowledged that the complainant was influenced by her father to involve several relatives and an advocate in the false charges.

