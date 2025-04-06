PM Modi Unveils Pamban Bridge: Connecting Tradition with Progress

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, including the monumental Pamban Rail Bridge—the country's first vertical lift sea bridge. This new bridge, aimed at improving connectivity, symbolizes the merger of advanced engineering and cultural heritage.

Addressing attendees on Shri Ram Navami, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the new infrastructure, emphasizing its role in boosting connectivity and economic activities in Tamil Nadu. He underscored the state's Sangam-era literature links to Lord Ram and its current role in India's rapid modernization.

Modi noted that Pamban Bridge's unique engineering, which includes a 72.5-metre lift span, will facilitate both ship movements and faster train services. The development is expected to enhance connectivity to Chennai, stimulating trade, tourism, and job creation across the region. The Prime Minister lauded the dedication of engineers and laborers behind these accomplishments.

Highlighting the government's focus on modernization, Modi reiterated plans for enhanced infrastructure—like the new Vande Bharat trains—and pointed to nationwide projects such as the Chenab Bridge, Mumbai's Atal Setu, and the nearing completion of dedicated freight corridors.

The Prime Minister commended Tamil Nadu's economic contributions and detailed central government investments that have more than tripled for the state since 2014, especially in rail and road networks. He called for further educational enhancements, suggesting medical courses in Tamil, and spotlighted numerous ongoing social infrastructure advances.

At the event, TN Governor R. N. Ravi and Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dr. L. Murugan joined Modi, who stage-set several key road projects and celebrated the bridges' historical and economic significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)