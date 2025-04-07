Left Menu

ED Targets High-Profile Fraud: Raids on Samajwadi Leader's Properties

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at 10 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Mumbai. The searches are part of an investigation into a Rs 700 crore bank fraud linked to former MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari. Tiwari, associated with Gangotri Enterprises, is accused of significant financial misconduct.

Updated: 07-04-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:21 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its crackdown on economic offenses on Monday, executing searches at 10 locations across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Mumbai. The raids are part of a probe into a Rs 700 crore bank fraud case involving former MLA and Samajwadi Party leader Vinay Shankar Tiwari.

Tiwari, a prominent figure and promoter of Gangotri Enterprises, is facing allegations of large-scale financial irregularities. The company, known for winning government contracts, is believed to be entangled at the core of this substantial fraud.

ED's coordinated searches in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai were launched following specific intelligence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), indicating a methodical approach in addressing these serious charges. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

