Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Quest Stirs Political Ripples

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal raised concerns over the cohesion among INDIA bloc parties, following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bihar. Gandhi's presence, aimed at bolstering Congress's foothold, may strain alliances, particularly with parties like the RJD, Khandelwal remarked to ANI.

Despite these concerns, Khandelwal expressed optimism about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerging victorious in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan emphasized Gandhi's dedication to social unity and justice, highlighting his repeated visits to Bihar to rally support against the current government. Engaging with youth through the 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' Yatra, Gandhi aims to address pressing issues like unemployment and inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)