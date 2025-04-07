Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Quest Stirs Political Ripples
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal questioned the unity in the INDIA bloc as Rahul Gandhi visits Bihar, potentially risking tensions with allies like the RJD. Khandelwal remains confident in NDA's victory under Modi and Nitish Kumar. Gandhi's visit, centered on addressing youth issues, aims at social unity.
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal raised concerns over the cohesion among INDIA bloc parties, following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bihar. Gandhi's presence, aimed at bolstering Congress's foothold, may strain alliances, particularly with parties like the RJD, Khandelwal remarked to ANI.
Despite these concerns, Khandelwal expressed optimism about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerging victorious in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan emphasized Gandhi's dedication to social unity and justice, highlighting his repeated visits to Bihar to rally support against the current government. Engaging with youth through the 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' Yatra, Gandhi aims to address pressing issues like unemployment and inflation.
