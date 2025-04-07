Left Menu

Taiwan's Stock Market Turmoil Sparks Economic Anxiety Amid U.S. Tariffs

Taiwan's stock market suffered a record 10% plunge after the U.S. imposed tariffs. President Lai Ching-te vowed to enhance trade relations with the U.S. Taiwan's economy, reliant on global electronics, faces challenges despite government support measures. Confidence in the market and future recovery remains fragile.

07-04-2025
Taiwan's stock market experienced an unprecedented drop of nearly 10% in a single day following the announcement of U.S. tariffs. This marks the largest one-day percentage decrease ever recorded for the country.

In response to the tariffs, which impose a 32% duty specifically on Taiwan, President Lai Ching-te expressed intentions to foster a closer economic partnership with the United States. Despite calls for zero-tariff trade agreements, Taiwan's critical semiconductor industry remains unaffected by the current tariffs.

However, significant pressure looms over Taiwan's trade-dependent economy, especially given its role in the global electronics supply chain. Major companies such as TSMC and Foxconn saw their shares slide almost 10%, instigating market regulation intervention.

