Turmoil in J&K Assembly Over Waqf Amendment Bill

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaos as National Conference MLAs protested the Waqf Amendment Bill. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejected an adjournment motion, citing its sub judice status. The bill aims to modernize waqf property management, yet opposition parties express concerns over its implications for democracy and secularism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:15 IST
NC MLA stages protest in Assembly over delay in Waqf bill discussion (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly became a battleground on Monday as members of the National Conference and their allies erupted in protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill. Tempers flared after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejected a motion to adjourn discussions, citing the bill's sub judice status in the Supreme Court.

Tensions escalated early in the session when opposition MLAs demanded a debate on recent amendments to the Waqf Act, voicing fears over potential impacts. Speaker Rather reiterated that assembly rules prohibit debate on sub judice matters. 'No matter what is sub judice can be taken for adjournment,' said Rather, holding firm against opposition pressure.

Despite the objections, the bill continues to advance, having cleared both houses of Parliament. The legislation mandates new practices for the management of waqf properties, intending to enhance efficiency and governance. However, opposition members, including Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone, decry the bill as a threat to constitutional and democratic principles. As dissent continues, the passage and future of the Waqf Amendment Bill remain contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

