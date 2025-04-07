Market Turmoil: Stocks Plummet Amid Tariff Tensions

On Monday, U.S. stock index futures saw a sharp decline with the S&P 500 poised to confirm a bear market, as investors flocked to government bonds on concerns over the economic impact of President Trump's aggressive tariff measures.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped to 3.953%, with markets factoring in a potential fifth interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve this year. The S&P 500 futures plummeted over 20% from their peak, indicating the benchmark index may be entrenched in a bear market since February if it continues its decline.

President Trump stated he would delay further negotiations with China until addressing the U.S. trade deficit, prompting the S&P 500 index to drop 10.5% and erase nearly $5 trillion in market value in two sessions, marking its most significant two-day loss since March 2020.

As of early Monday morning, the U.S. S&P 500 E-minis had decreased by 159 points or 3.11%, and similar sharp declines were seen in Nasdaq 100 E-minis and Dow E-minis. The CBOE Volatility Index, known as the market's fear gauge, surged 7.57 points to 52.88.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq entered bear market territory, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 10% from its record high. Concern over a tariff-driven recession led markets to anticipate a possible interest rate cut in May, with a 54% probability according to traders.

Looking ahead, the week is filled with key economic indicators, with consumer price data expected on Thursday.

