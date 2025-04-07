Market Turmoil: Stocks Plummet Amid Tariff Tensions
U.S. stock index futures fell drastically, signaling a potential bear market as investors moved to government bonds due to economic concerns over President Trump's tariff plans. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones all saw significant losses. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields dropped as markets anticipated interest-rate cuts.
On Monday, U.S. stock index futures saw a sharp decline with the S&P 500 poised to confirm a bear market, as investors flocked to government bonds on concerns over the economic impact of President Trump's aggressive tariff measures.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped to 3.953%, with markets factoring in a potential fifth interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve this year. The S&P 500 futures plummeted over 20% from their peak, indicating the benchmark index may be entrenched in a bear market since February if it continues its decline.
President Trump stated he would delay further negotiations with China until addressing the U.S. trade deficit, prompting the S&P 500 index to drop 10.5% and erase nearly $5 trillion in market value in two sessions, marking its most significant two-day loss since March 2020.
As of early Monday morning, the U.S. S&P 500 E-minis had decreased by 159 points or 3.11%, and similar sharp declines were seen in Nasdaq 100 E-minis and Dow E-minis. The CBOE Volatility Index, known as the market's fear gauge, surged 7.57 points to 52.88.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq entered bear market territory, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 10% from its record high. Concern over a tariff-driven recession led markets to anticipate a possible interest rate cut in May, with a 54% probability according to traders.
Looking ahead, the week is filled with key economic indicators, with consumer price data expected on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wall Street Futures Surge Amid Tariff Relief Hopes
Wall Street's Tariff Tango: Market Jitters Amid Policy Shifts
Market Uncertainty: Tariff Talks and Investor Caution Shape Wall Street
Wall Street Weather: Navigating Market Volatility Amid Trade Policy Speculation
Wall Street Teeters Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Economic Jitters