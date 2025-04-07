Tragedy in Santacruz: Newlywed Neha Mishra's Untimely Demise

Mumbai witnessed a tragic incident as 29-year-old Neha Mishra died by suicide just two months after her wedding. The incident took place in Santacruz East, with her body discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at her maternal home in Shastri Nagar, Kalina.

According to officials at the Vakola police station, Mishra ended her life while her mother was out at a nearby temple. To her horror, the mother returned home to find Mishra's lifeless body. Neha had been living with her mother post-marriage.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) but are yet to find a suicide note at the site. Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Mishra's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)