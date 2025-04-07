Left Menu

Tragedy in Santacruz: Newlywed Neha Mishra's Untimely Demise

Neha Mishra, a 29-year-old woman in Mumbai, was found dead in her maternal home just two months after her marriage. Her mother discovered her daughter's body hanging from the ceiling fan. Police are investigating, as no suicide note was recovered from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:43 IST
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai witnessed a tragic incident as 29-year-old Neha Mishra died by suicide just two months after her wedding. The incident took place in Santacruz East, with her body discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at her maternal home in Shastri Nagar, Kalina.

According to officials at the Vakola police station, Mishra ended her life while her mother was out at a nearby temple. To her horror, the mother returned home to find Mishra's lifeless body. Neha had been living with her mother post-marriage.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) but are yet to find a suicide note at the site. Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Mishra's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

