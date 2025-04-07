Left Menu

Leon Cooperman Warns Tariffs Threaten Economic Stability

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman has expressed concerns over the long-term effects of tariffs, predicting they will result in increased inflation and reduced economic growth. In an interview with CNBC, Cooperman described the implementation of tariffs as a significant mistake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:23 IST
Leon Cooperman Warns Tariffs Threaten Economic Stability

Leon Cooperman, a noted billionaire investor, has voiced significant concerns regarding the enduring effects of tariffs on the economy. In a CNBC interview, he predicted that such economic policies could lead to heightened inflation and a slowdown in growth.

Cooperman emphasized that the introduction of tariffs could prove to be a critical misstep. He argued that these measures might stifle economic progress and exacerbate inflationary pressures, thereby hampering overall economic health.

The investor's remarks highlight the potential macroeconomic consequences of tariff policies, underscoring the importance of careful economic strategy to prevent long-term negative impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025