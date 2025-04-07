EU's Challenge: Reducing Non-Tariff Barriers for U.S. Trade Deal
The European Union must reduce non-tariff barriers, including those from value-added taxes, to secure a deal with the U.S. to lower tariffs imposed during Trump's presidency. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro emphasized the importance of EU transparency in its commitment to lower these barriers for improved trade relations.
- Country:
- United States
The European Union is facing pressure to lower its non-tariff barriers, particularly those arising from value-added taxes, to negotiate a trade deal with the United States. This comes as an attempt to address tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.
Peter Navarro, White House trade adviser, highlighted the importance of the EU showing a clear commitment to reduce these barriers. In a statement to CNBC, Navarro urged the EU to be cautious and transparent in any announcements regarding their economic policies.
The move aims to foster improved trade relations between the EU and the U.S. amid ongoing discussions to mitigate the impact of tariffs that have complicated the economic dynamics between the two regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Considers Major Tariff Cuts in Trade Deal with the U.S.
White House Messaging Mishap: A Classified Unveiling
White House says President Trump will announce tariffs on auto imports at a White House news conference on Wednesday, reports AP.
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass
Signal Strikes: Trump White House Messaging Mix-Up