EU's Challenge: Reducing Non-Tariff Barriers for U.S. Trade Deal

The European Union must reduce non-tariff barriers, including those from value-added taxes, to secure a deal with the U.S. to lower tariffs imposed during Trump's presidency. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro emphasized the importance of EU transparency in its commitment to lower these barriers for improved trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:00 IST
The European Union is facing pressure to lower its non-tariff barriers, particularly those arising from value-added taxes, to negotiate a trade deal with the United States. This comes as an attempt to address tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.

Peter Navarro, White House trade adviser, highlighted the importance of the EU showing a clear commitment to reduce these barriers. In a statement to CNBC, Navarro urged the EU to be cautious and transparent in any announcements regarding their economic policies.

The move aims to foster improved trade relations between the EU and the U.S. amid ongoing discussions to mitigate the impact of tariffs that have complicated the economic dynamics between the two regions.

