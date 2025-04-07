EU's Challenge: Reducing Non-Tariff Barriers for U.S. Trade Deal

The European Union is facing pressure to lower its non-tariff barriers, particularly those arising from value-added taxes, to negotiate a trade deal with the United States. This comes as an attempt to address tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.

Peter Navarro, White House trade adviser, highlighted the importance of the EU showing a clear commitment to reduce these barriers. In a statement to CNBC, Navarro urged the EU to be cautious and transparent in any announcements regarding their economic policies.

The move aims to foster improved trade relations between the EU and the U.S. amid ongoing discussions to mitigate the impact of tariffs that have complicated the economic dynamics between the two regions.

