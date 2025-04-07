Left Menu

Tragic Accidents Strike Andhra Pradesh: Two Fatal Collisions Reported

Two separate vehicular accidents in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka result in multiple fatalities and injuries. A van-lorry collision in Anakapalli claims two lives, while a car crash near Hubli kills three. Details of the victims and their conditions remain pending as authorities investigate these unfortunate incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:02 IST
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district late Sunday night when a van carrying ten passengers collided with a tipper lorry near the Y-Junction in Payakaraopeta. The crash claimed the lives of two women and injured three others. The group was reportedly returning to Visakhapatnam from a religious event in Bhadrachalam, according to initial reports. Among the passengers was a child, whose condition remains undisclosed.

Local authorities have verified the fatalities, though the identities of the victims have yet to be released. Meanwhile, in a separate incident on the NH 48 Pune Bangalore highway, three individuals lost their lives, and another was injured after their car collided with a highway side wall near Hubli. The deceased were from Lingraj Nagar Hubballi and had been traveling toward Hubballi.

The deceased in the highway accident were identified as Sujata, Sampatkumari, Gayatri, and Shakuntala, with another individual, Veerbassayya, under medical treatment. Investigations are underway to ascertain the precise causes of these incidents. Updates on the survivors' health and victim identities are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

