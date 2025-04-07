Coffee Day Enterprises Faces Financial Turmoil Amidst Major Loan Defaults

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) is grappling with significant financial distress, reporting a default of Rs 425.38 crore in loan repayments as of March 31, 2025.

The company attributes the delay in fulfilling its financial obligations to a liquidity crisis, which has prompted lenders to issue 'loan recall' notices and initiate legal proceedings against it.

Following the death of founder V G Siddhartha in 2019, CDEL has been involved in asset resolution to manage its debt load. Despite these efforts, the firm is facing ongoing legal disputes, including challenges to the National Company Law Tribunal's decisions.

