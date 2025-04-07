Left Menu

Coffee Day Enterprises Faces Financial Turmoil Amidst Major Loan Defaults

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd has reported a severe default totaling Rs 425.38 crore in loan payments, triggering legal disputes. After the death of its founder V G Siddhartha, CDEL has struggled with debt resolution. Recent decisions by NCLT and NCLAT have spotlighted the firm's financial challenges and legal entanglements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:36 IST
Coffee Day Enterprises Faces Financial Turmoil Amidst Major Loan Defaults
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) is grappling with significant financial distress, reporting a default of Rs 425.38 crore in loan repayments as of March 31, 2025.

The company attributes the delay in fulfilling its financial obligations to a liquidity crisis, which has prompted lenders to issue 'loan recall' notices and initiate legal proceedings against it.

Following the death of founder V G Siddhartha in 2019, CDEL has been involved in asset resolution to manage its debt load. Despite these efforts, the firm is facing ongoing legal disputes, including challenges to the National Company Law Tribunal's decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025