Left Menu

Visually Impaired Demand Justice: Himachal Protests Highlight Unfilled Govt Jobs

A group of blind individuals protested in Himachal Pradesh against the state government's failure to fill vacancies in government jobs reserved for the visually impaired. They demanded the fulfilment of a long-pending backlog. Opposition criticism and past incidents added political colour to the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:21 IST
Visually Impaired Demand Justice: Himachal Protests Highlight Unfilled Govt Jobs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of blind individuals took to the streets of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, protesting against the state government's inactivity in filling job vacancies designated for the visually impaired community.

The protestors, who blocked the Sanjauli-Chotta Shimla road, targeted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu through pointed slogans, aiming their frustrations at his perceived inaction.

The protests were further fueled by controversies surrounding incidents involving a grey jungle fowl and samosas, which have been subjects of political criticism. State authorities have been directed to expedite the recruitment processes for the disabled community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025