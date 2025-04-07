Visually Impaired Demand Justice: Himachal Protests Highlight Unfilled Govt Jobs

A group of blind individuals took to the streets of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, protesting against the state government's inactivity in filling job vacancies designated for the visually impaired community.

The protestors, who blocked the Sanjauli-Chotta Shimla road, targeted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu through pointed slogans, aiming their frustrations at his perceived inaction.

The protests were further fueled by controversies surrounding incidents involving a grey jungle fowl and samosas, which have been subjects of political criticism. State authorities have been directed to expedite the recruitment processes for the disabled community.

(With inputs from agencies.)