Breakthrough Win: 26 Maoists Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Anti-Naxal Campaign

In a major development in the battle against Naxalite insurgency in Chhattisgarh, 26 Maoists, including three who were on the police's reward list, turned themselves in to authorities on Monday. The surrender was a result of the ongoing 'Lon Varratu' (Come Home) campaign, aimed at encouraging Maoists to reintegrate into society.

The surrender ceremony took place at the District Reserve Guard (DRG) headquarters in Dantewada, involving senior officials from the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). As part of the state's special rehabilitation policy, surrendered Maoists are offered Rs 50,000 as immediate financial assistance and access to benefits like skill training and land for agriculture.

The 'Lon Varratu' campaign has led to the surrender of 953 Maoists to date, 224 of whom carried cash rewards. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted an initiative by Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, offering villages a Rs 1 crore development fund for achieving complete Naxalite surrender.

(With inputs from agencies.)