Left Menu

Breakthrough Win: 26 Maoists Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Anti-Naxal Campaign

In a significant event for Chhattisgarh's anti-Naxal efforts, 26 Maoists, including three with cash rewards, surrendered to authorities. This success is part of the 'Lon Varratu' campaign, which promotes reintegration into society with incentives for individuals and villages achieving full Naxalite surrenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:36 IST
Breakthrough Win: 26 Maoists Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Anti-Naxal Campaign
26 Maoists, including 3 with bounties, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development in the battle against Naxalite insurgency in Chhattisgarh, 26 Maoists, including three who were on the police's reward list, turned themselves in to authorities on Monday. The surrender was a result of the ongoing 'Lon Varratu' (Come Home) campaign, aimed at encouraging Maoists to reintegrate into society.

The surrender ceremony took place at the District Reserve Guard (DRG) headquarters in Dantewada, involving senior officials from the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). As part of the state's special rehabilitation policy, surrendered Maoists are offered Rs 50,000 as immediate financial assistance and access to benefits like skill training and land for agriculture.

The 'Lon Varratu' campaign has led to the surrender of 953 Maoists to date, 224 of whom carried cash rewards. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted an initiative by Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, offering villages a Rs 1 crore development fund for achieving complete Naxalite surrender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025