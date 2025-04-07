Left Menu

Guwahati Hosts Grand Bihu Dance Workshop Ahead of Rongali Bihu Festival

A Bihu dance workshop was organized in Guwahati ahead of the Rongali Bihu festival, attracting 500 participants. The workshop aims to teach traditional Bihu dance and Assamese culture to the younger generation. Dating back 64 years, the event will culminate with a dance competition from April 14 to 16.

Dance workshop in Guwahati ahead of Bihu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In anticipation of the Rongali Bihu festival, Assam's biggest cultural celebration, a grand Bihu dance workshop has been organized in Guwahati. According to a press release, approximately 500 girls from various parts of Assam's capital city participated in the event, which aims to preserve the tradition of Bihu dance.

Organized by the Guwahati Bihu Sanmilan at the Chandmari field, the workshop serves as a cultural platform for the new generation to immerse themselves in Assamese tradition and dance. Simanta Thakuria, the General Secretary of Pub Guwahati Bihu Sanmilan, emphasized the importance of passing on these cultural practices. More than 1000 students have registered to learn and celebrate Assamese culture through this initiative.

The annual Bihu workshop, now in its 64th year, will extend until April 12, with a main competition scheduled from April 14 to 16. Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, marks the Assamese New Year and the onset of the agricultural season. Celebrated with fervor, the festival includes cultural activities, rituals, and feasting across seven days, making it a cornerstone of Assamese tradition.

Latest News

