Fake Doctor Scandal Unveiled in Madhya Pradesh: A Call for Justice
In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, a fake doctor scandal involving multiple individuals has drawn the attention of the Human Rights Commission. The accused, N John Camm, allegedly led to the deaths of seven patients. As investigations unfold, authorities assure strict action against the perpetrators.
In a disturbing revelation from Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, a scandal involving an alleged fake doctor has come to light, prompting calls for justice from local residents and authorities alike. The complainant, Deepak Tiwari, emphasized the intricate nature of the case, highlighting that it goes beyond a mere fake degree.
The accused, N John Camm, reportedly impersonated a doctor at Mission Hospital, performing surgeries that allegedly resulted in the deaths of seven patients. Amidst these allegations, Jitendra Singh Rajput, a relative of one victim, shared his harrowing experience, disclosing how financial constraints and misleading advice by the hospital led to a tragic outcome.
Amid public outcry, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has vowed stringent measures against those involved. Law enforcement officials have arrested Camm, who was seemingly operating without valid medical registration. Further investigation is underway to uncover the extent of the fraudulent activities.
