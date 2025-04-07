Delhi Court Seeks Clarification in 2020 Jal Board Vandalism Case Probe

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi, on Monday, directed the investigating officer to clarify the status of the investigation concerning Facebook and Instagram's role in the 2020 Delhi Jal Board vandalism incident. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal issued notices to four investigating officers, highlighting inadequacies in the Call Detail Records of the accused and inconsistencies in filed statements.

Originating from a complaint by AAP leader Raghav Chadha, the court noted the pending police investigation, particularly the notices served to Instagram and Facebook. The court emphasized the need for detailed documentation, including the Customer Application Form of accused Ravi Rajput, and pointed out the incomplete nature of the submitted Call Detail Records, urging for entries highlighting the location of the accused to be included.

The court mandated typed and legible witness statements, as some provided were in handwritten form. Failing compliance, the officers could be summoned to appear in person before the court. During the session, bail was granted to accused Vikas Tanwar and Ravi Rajput, as well as BJP leaders Adesh Gupta and Yogender Chandolia, with further proceedings scheduled.

