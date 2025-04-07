Left Menu

Cheema Criticizes BJP Over LPG Price Hike

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticized the Union Government for increasing LPG cylinder prices by Rs 50, affecting basic commodity costs. He accused the BJP of worsening the living conditions since they assumed power. The government justifies the hike to compensate oil marketing companies' losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:44 IST
Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In response to the recent hike in LPG cylinder prices, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has expressed strong disapproval against the Union Government, particularly targeting the ruling BJP party. The increase by Rs 50 is seen as an added burden on the Indian populace already struggling with escalating prices of basic commodities.

Cheema asserted that since the BJP assumed power, there has been a consistent rise in commodity rates, arguing that such policies are effectively depriving people of necessities like food. His comments followed an announcement by Union Minister Hardeep Puri, confirming the price adjustments applicable from Tuesday.

In defending the price increase, Minister Puri outlined that additional excise duties on petrol and diesel aim to compensate oil marketing companies for prior losses. These duties, raised by Rs 2 per litre, won't immediately affect consumers but will enter the general revenue to address LPG-related shortfalls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

