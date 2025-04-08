Wall Street Jitters: Markets Tepid Amid Tariff Tensions

On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed slight gains even as Wall Street experienced volatile trading conditions. Investor concerns centered on a potential economic slowdown and rising inflation, exacerbated by President Trump's firm stance on tariffs, with threats of further levies on China looming over market sentiment.

Since the recent sweeping tariff announcements, Wall Street equities have been under significant pressure. Earlier on Monday, U.S. indexes hit their lowest in over a year, and the CBOE Volatility Index spiked to its highest since August 2024. Despite some recovery in the afternoon, the market remains cautious about any potential positive shifts without changes in the tariff narrative.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 237.80 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered modest gains. Real estate emerged as the worst-performing sector, whereas communication services led gains. The S&P 500 remains 20% below its record high, indicating a potential bear market, compounded by fears of a recession intertwined with economic data releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)