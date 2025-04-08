Global Markets Bounce Back Amid Trade Negotiation Hopes
Global stock markets rebounded as investors anticipated potential U.S. negotiations on tariffs. Asian stocks rose, alongside U.S. stock futures, as markets showed optimism. However, U.S.-China tensions over trade tariffs continued. Key indices in Japan and Hong Kong saw significant gains, while Wall Street experienced volatile trading influenced by news reports.
In a notable recovery, global stock markets showed signs of resilience on Tuesday, as hopes for potential negotiations on aggressive U.S. tariffs led to a bounce back from recent significant losses.
Asian stocks surged, with Japan's Nikkei up 5.6%, outpacing other regions amid speculation of trade negotiations led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with Tokyo. U.S. stock futures also pointed higher, bringing relief to investors amid heightened market volatility.
Despite the optimism, U.S.-China trade tensions persisted as President Donald Trump threatened further tariffs if Beijing did not withdraw its retaliatory measures. Traders remain cautious, with market movements driven by varying reports on trade talks and tariff developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
