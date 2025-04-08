Left Menu

Epic Feat: 20,000 Tribal Students Set Yoga World Record in Araku Valley

In a historic event, 20,000 tribal students in Araku Valley performed 108 Surya Namaskaras, setting a new world record on World Health Day. The feat, part of 'Yoga - Maha Surya Vandanam,' was officially recognized by London World Records Union, highlighting yoga's positive impact on health and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:19 IST
Students perform Surya Namaskar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On World Health Day, an unprecedented gathering of 20,000 tribal students in Araku Valley marked a milestone by performing 108 Surya Namaskaras, establishing a new Guinness World Record. The event, held at Araku Valley Degree College in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, involved over 13,000 girls and lasted approximately two hours.

The achievement was officially acknowledged by Alice Renaud, London World Records Union Manager, who presented the certification to District Collector Dinesh Kumar. Renaud remarked on the dedication of the participants, stating, 'This is a new world record established tonight. I want to congratulate them.'

Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani led the inauguration, participating in the Surya Namaskaras and motivating the crowd. The students, hailing from five mandals, had dedicated five months to early morning yoga practice under health personnel supervision, resulting in improved health and learning outcomes.

District Collector Dinesh Kumar praised the effort, noting reduced hospital visits among students due to regular yoga. Patanjali Srinivas, the event's key organizer and Physical Education Teacher, initiated proceedings with a ceremonial conch blast.

The grand event, attended by dignitaries such as Joint Collector Dr. Abhishek Gowda and RTC Chairman Donnu Dora, showcased the significance of physical fitness in maintaining health, setting a remarkable precedent in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

