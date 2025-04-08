Congress Returns to Gujarat: A Historic Gathering in Ahmedabad
The 84th National Convention of the AICC marks the Congress's historic comeback to Gujarat after 64 years. Key leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, gather at the Sabarmati Riverfront. Set from April 8-9, discussions will focus on the party's future direction and national issues.
The historic 84th National Convention of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is set to take place in Ahmedabad on April 8-9, marking the party's return to Gujarat after a six-decade hiatus. The convention will feature a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, highlighting the presence of prominent leaders.
Ladies and gentlemen of Indian politics, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, are en route from Delhi to attend the meeting against the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront backdrop. Among other distinguished participants are Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and KC Venugopal.
The AICC's recently formed drafting committee, consisting of notable figures like Sachin Pilot and Bhupesh Baghel, aims to ensure the meeting's success. CWC member Shashi Tharoor emphasized the conference's importance, recalling historical ties and the significance of aligning party strategies with national interests.
