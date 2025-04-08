Congress Returns to Gujarat: A Historic Gathering in Ahmedabad

The historic 84th National Convention of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is set to take place in Ahmedabad on April 8-9, marking the party's return to Gujarat after a six-decade hiatus. The convention will feature a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, highlighting the presence of prominent leaders.

Ladies and gentlemen of Indian politics, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, are en route from Delhi to attend the meeting against the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront backdrop. Among other distinguished participants are Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and KC Venugopal.

The AICC's recently formed drafting committee, consisting of notable figures like Sachin Pilot and Bhupesh Baghel, aims to ensure the meeting's success. CWC member Shashi Tharoor emphasized the conference's importance, recalling historical ties and the significance of aligning party strategies with national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)