Bus Blaze on Puri-Bhubaneswar Highway: Smoke Clouds the Sky
A fire erupted on a bus traveling the Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway near Malatipatpur. Fire officials quickly arrived to manage and extinguish the flames. Visuals of thick smoke were captured, though further information is still pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:23 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out on a bus traveling the Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway, near the Malatipatpur bus stand, causing black smoke to billow into the sky.
Fire officials responded swiftly upon receiving reports of the incident. They conducted necessary operations to control the blaze.
As of now, further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential casualties are still awaited, according to ANI sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- bus
- Puri
- Bhubaneswar
- highway
- Malatipatpur
- smoke
- fire officials
- flames
- ANI
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Highway Travel: India’s Premier Wayside Amenity Opens on EPE
EPE's Premier Wayside Amenity: Redefining Highway Travel in India
Boosting Himachal's Infrastructure: Airports, Railways, and Highways in Focus
CCI Clears Cube Highways' Major Acquisition of Indian Tollways
Maharashtra's Coastal Highway: A New Era of Connectivity