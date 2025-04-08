Bus Blaze on Puri-Bhubaneswar Highway: Smoke Clouds the Sky

A fire broke out on a bus traveling the Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway, near the Malatipatpur bus stand, causing black smoke to billow into the sky.

Fire officials responded swiftly upon receiving reports of the incident. They conducted necessary operations to control the blaze.

As of now, further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential casualties are still awaited, according to ANI sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)