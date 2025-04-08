Left Menu

Bus Blaze on Puri-Bhubaneswar Highway: Smoke Clouds the Sky

A fire erupted on a bus traveling the Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway near Malatipatpur. Fire officials quickly arrived to manage and extinguish the flames. Visuals of thick smoke were captured, though further information is still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:23 IST
Fire breaks out in bus on Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on a bus traveling the Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway, near the Malatipatpur bus stand, causing black smoke to billow into the sky.

Fire officials responded swiftly upon receiving reports of the incident. They conducted necessary operations to control the blaze.

As of now, further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential casualties are still awaited, according to ANI sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

