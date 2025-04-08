Taiwan and the U.S.: Navigating Tariff Tensions and Trade Negotiations

In the wake of heightened trade tensions, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung announced potential negotiations with the United States to address the current tariffs issue. The announcement follows a dramatic drop in the island's stock market amid fears over trade disputes.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has put forward a proposal for a zero-tariffs regime with the United States, aimed at boosting investment and reducing trade barriers. Lin emphasized Taiwan's preparedness to engage in discussions, focusing on investments and non-tariff barriers with the U.S.

With Taiwan's premier confirming the country's readiness for diplomatic talks, hopes are to stabilize the economic impact as key sectors see significant stock declines. The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan has also expressed concerns over tariffs, urging the U.S. to maintain a stable bilateral relationship.

