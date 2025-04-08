Left Menu

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Embraces Tradition in Soulful Narmada Parikrama

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Rampura Ghat for the Panchkoshi Parikrama of Maa Narmada, promoting facilities for pilgrims. He praised the impact of the Narmada project initiated by PM Modi, interacted with devotees, and reaffirmed the state's commitment to improving pilgrimage amenities, enhancing spiritual experiences across Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:27 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel worships Narmada Maiyya (Photo/X @Bhupendrapbjp) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Rampura Ghat in Nandod taluka, Narmada district, as part of the Panchkoshi holy circumambulation of River Narmada during the auspicious month of Chaitra. Patel offered prayers to Maa Reva, seeking happiness, peace, and prosperity for the state's citizens and the nation at large.

The Chief Minister reviewed the amenities established for pilgrims by the Gujarat Holy Pilgrimage Development Board and the Narmada District Administration. He expressed satisfaction with the facilities, including a health department relief camp, stalls by Sakhi Mandal sisters, and a CCTV control room along the pilgrimage route.

Praising PM Narendra Modi's vision, Patel highlighted how Narmada waters have reached arid regions like Kutch, alleviating water scarcity and transforming the landscape. After visiting the Ranchhodraiji Temple, he engaged with pilgrims nationwide, gathering feedback on the existing infrastructure and emphasizing the government's commitment to permanent improvements for devotees' convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

