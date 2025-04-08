Neo Asset Management Secures Initial Rs 2,000 Crore in Flagship Credit Fund

Neo Asset Management has successfully closed the first round of its Neo Special Credit Opportunities Fund-II, securing Rs 2,000 crore. The fund aims for a total corpus of Rs 5,000 crore, focusing on providing credit solutions to EBITDA positive companies.

Registered under SEBI as a Category II AIF, the fund saw significant interest from family offices, UHNIs, and institutional investors. The company's investments are well-collateralized and yield regular returns.

With a strategic blueprint in place, Neo Asset Management looks to efficiently deploy capital to create a diversified portfolio. The focus remains on mid-market opportunities, delivering risk-adjusted returns through a disciplined investment framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)