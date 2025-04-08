Kunal Kamra Fights FIR in Bombay High Court Over 'Gaddar' Jibe

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Bombay High Court seeking the cancellation of an FIR filed against him for his 'gaddar' remark aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The remark was made during Kamra's stand-up show 'Naya Bharat'.

Kamra's legal counsel cited protective orders from the Madras High Court, arguing that the FIR violates Kamra's fundamental rights to freedom of expression and life under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. Despite Kamra's offers to make a statement via video conferencing due to safety concerns, authorities have insisted on his physical presence.

A division bench of Justice SV Kotwal and Justice SM Modak will hear the matter. The bench has granted Kamra protection until April 16 and has issued notices to the Maharashtra Government and complainant Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. Meanwhile, the ticketing platform BookMyShow has received requests to not facilitate ticket sales for Kamra's upcoming shows due to his controversial content.

(With inputs from agencies.)