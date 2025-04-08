ED Challenges Lokayukta's 'Clean Chit' in Karnataka Land Allotment Case

In a significant legal development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a petition in a Bengaluru special court, challenging the Lokayukta police's 'B Report' concerning the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 'scam' case that implicates Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The ED, an independent investigative body, contends that the Lokayukta police overlooked essential details from their investigation, as stated in the 'B Report'. The agency has requested permission to submit 27 additional documents to substantiate their claims.

While the ED cites Supreme Court judgments to bolster their position, the presiding judge ruled out the possibility of a separate petition, while allowing the ED to present supporting documents. The case centers on allegations regarding the allocation of 14 plots by MUDA to Parvathy, Siddaramaiah's wife, and has been adjourned for further hearing.

