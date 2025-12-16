Delhi Court Ruling: No Clean Chit for Gandhis in Herald Case

The BJP on Tuesday clarified that the Delhi court's decision to dismiss a complaint against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case should not be seen as a clean chit.

This case originally stemmed from a private complaint alleging cheating, criminal conspiracy, and breach of trust. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia emphasized that the primary criminal case is still pending trial, contrary to the perception created by the Congress party's claims of political prosecution.

Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi continue to be accused in this case, and the BJP states the court's refusal to recognize the money laundering charges is procedural rather than substantive.

(With inputs from agencies.)