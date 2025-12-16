Left Menu

Delhi Court Ruling: No Clean Chit for Gandhis in Herald Case

The BJP clarified that a Delhi court's decision to not acknowledge complaints against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case is not a clean chit. The case, involving allegations of money laundering and breach of trust, remains active, with ongoing trial and pending investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:18 IST
Delhi Court Ruling: No Clean Chit for Gandhis in Herald Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Tuesday clarified that the Delhi court's decision to dismiss a complaint against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case should not be seen as a clean chit.

This case originally stemmed from a private complaint alleging cheating, criminal conspiracy, and breach of trust. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia emphasized that the primary criminal case is still pending trial, contrary to the perception created by the Congress party's claims of political prosecution.

Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi continue to be accused in this case, and the BJP states the court's refusal to recognize the money laundering charges is procedural rather than substantive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025