Uproar Over Waqf Amendment Act: A Battle for Rights or a Misstep?

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has strongly defended the Waqf Amendment Act, asserting that it serves the interests of impoverished Muslims. Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar criticized opponents, claiming they are the ones exploiting the rights of the underprivileged. His comments come amidst uproar in Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly.

The Assembly's session witnessed heated scenes as National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders demanded a thorough debate on the legislation. Opponents argue the Act, recently ratified by Parliament and endorsed by President Droupadi Murmu, warrants more discourse. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti's resolution to repeal the Act was blocked from a vote, further escalating tensions.

Critics, including JKPC president Sajad Lone, suggest avoiding a meaningful discussion reflects poorly on the NC-led administration. He insists on replacing the Speaker to enable impartial discourse. Despite these controversies, the bill secured a majority in both houses. The law now awaits potential judicial review in the Supreme Court.

