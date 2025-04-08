Left Menu

Uttarakhand Launches Mobile Science Labs to Ignite Student Curiosity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has introduced mobile science labs to enhance science education in government schools. This initiative aims to boost student curiosity and innovation in Champawat, Almora, Dehradun, and Pauri districts. Efforts are also underway to extend similar benefits to other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:16 IST
Uttarakhand Launches Mobile Science Labs to Ignite Student Curiosity
Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates nine mobile science labs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance science education, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched nine mobile science labs to serve government schools across the Champawat, Almora, Dehradun, and Pauri districts. The initiative is intended to foster scientific inquiry and innovation among students, promoting an 'innovation-based education' approach.

According to Chief Minister Dhami, these mobile labs aim to democratize science education, reaching even the most rural and remote areas of the state. The Uttarakhand State Council of Science and Technology (UCAST) is spearheading this project, with students from classes six to twelve engaging in hands-on learning in biology, chemistry, physics, and mathematics.

This new phase targets nine additional districts, including Uttarkashi and Haridwar, to further extend educational benefits. Additional state initiatives include scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students and programs to transition children from begging to education, along with skill development for self-employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025