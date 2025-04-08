Uttarakhand Launches Mobile Science Labs to Ignite Student Curiosity
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has introduced mobile science labs to enhance science education in government schools. This initiative aims to boost student curiosity and innovation in Champawat, Almora, Dehradun, and Pauri districts. Efforts are also underway to extend similar benefits to other regions.
In a significant move to enhance science education, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched nine mobile science labs to serve government schools across the Champawat, Almora, Dehradun, and Pauri districts. The initiative is intended to foster scientific inquiry and innovation among students, promoting an 'innovation-based education' approach.
According to Chief Minister Dhami, these mobile labs aim to democratize science education, reaching even the most rural and remote areas of the state. The Uttarakhand State Council of Science and Technology (UCAST) is spearheading this project, with students from classes six to twelve engaging in hands-on learning in biology, chemistry, physics, and mathematics.
This new phase targets nine additional districts, including Uttarkashi and Haridwar, to further extend educational benefits. Additional state initiatives include scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students and programs to transition children from begging to education, along with skill development for self-employment.
