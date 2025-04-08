Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Push to Revive U.S. Coal Industry

President Donald Trump plans to sign executive orders to boost the U.S. coal industry, contrasting global carbon reduction efforts. As alternative energies rise, coal now contributes less than 20% to U.S. power. Efforts will include revoking coal leasing moratoriums and increasing coal plant operations.

08-04-2025
In a move that has stirred significant controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign executive orders aimed at reviving the coal industry. This initiative marks a stark deviation from ongoing international efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Coal, once a dominant force in U.S. power generation, now accounts for less than 20% of the nation's energy, overtaken by natural gas and renewables like solar and wind. Trump's orders, scheduled for signing at the White House, are part of his broader plan to increase national energy output and roll back stringent environmental regulations.

The executive actions also involve ending the coal leasing moratorium on federal lands and classifying coal used for steel production as a critical mineral. However, critics highlight the environmental and health risks, pointing to coal's significant carbon footprint and harmful pollutants.

