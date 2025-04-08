Left Menu

Delhi Authorities Arrest Two in Major Drug Bust Under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

The Anti-Narcotics Cell and AATS/North District in Delhi arrested two individuals in a significant drug trafficking crackdown, seizing over 10 kilograms of high-quality Ganja. The operation, conducted near Vasudev Ghat, Civil Lines, was part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and followed a crucial tip-off.

Arrested accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant operation under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Delhi's Anti-Narcotics Cell and North District's AATS apprehended two men linked to drug trafficking. The raid, executed on April 4, resulted in the seizure of over 10 kilograms of high-quality Ganja, noted Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District, Raja Banthia.

The suspects, Mohd. Rafiq, aged 34, and Aman Verma, 27, face charges under the NDPS Act. Acting on confidential intelligence regarding drug-smuggling activities in Civil Lines, Delhi Police conducted the raid late in the evening near Vasudev Ghat. Following protocol, officers recovered approximately 10.130 kilograms of Ganja from the suspects' vehicle.

Further interrogation revealed Aman Verma's dire financial situation, prompting his shift to Delhi six months ago for work. Enticed by Rafiq into drug trafficking, Verma began distributing Ganja in Delhi for quick money. Additionally, his religious conversion helped him establish connections with a drug cartel in Bangladesh, further aiding his smuggling efforts within India. The ongoing investigation seeks to identify more participants in this drug racket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

