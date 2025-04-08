Daring Stunt on Railway Tracks Lands Unnao Youth in Jail
A viral video of a youth creating a social media reel on railway tracks near Unnao led to his arrest. The accused apologized and was jailed, with officials urging the public to avoid such risky acts.
In a shocking incident captured on video and widely shared on social media, a youth was seen risking his life by filming a reel while lying on railway tracks near Unnao's railway station. The video prompted an investigation led by Circle Officer of the Government Railway Police, HK Yadav.
The man in the video was identified as Ranjit Chaurasia, a 19-year-old resident of Hasanganj. He was subsequently arrested, charged, and sent to jail after apologizing for his actions and promising not to engage in such dangerous behavior again.
HK Yadav issued an appeal to the public to refrain from creating similar videos, warning that endangering lives and disrupting railway operations could lead to serious consequences. Yadav emphasized that such conduct would not be tolerated in future, enforcing the need for safety and responsibility.
