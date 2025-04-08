Chidambaram Faints As Congress Convenes in Ahmedabad

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram fainted on Tuesday at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad due to the heat, prompting his immediate transfer to a nearby hospital for care. Chidambaram was in the city for the Congress Working Committee meeting and the significant All India Congress Committee session.

The 84th National Convention of the AICC, being hosted in Ahmedabad on April 8-9, signifies the congress's return to Gujarat after a notable 64-year hiatus. Several key meetings were on the schedule, attended by prominent figures including Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Sonia Gandhi, chair of the Congress Parliamentary Party, alongside Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and KC Venugopal.

During the sessions, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge levied veiled criticisms at the BJP, asserting that the government diverts attention from core national issues by fostering communal divisions. Kharge commented on the oligarchic monopolies influencing national governance by controlling essential resources and mentioned conspiracies surrounding national heroes such as former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)