Left Menu

Chidambaram Faints As Congress Convenes in Ahmedabad

Congress leader P Chidambaram fainted at Sabarmati Ashram due to heat during the prominent Congress meetings in Ahmedabad. The 84th AICC National Convention marks a historic return to Gujarat. Discussions at the meeting included criticisms of the BJP's focus and governance, focusing on divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:27 IST
Chidambaram Faints As Congress Convenes in Ahmedabad
Visual of Chidambaram being taken to hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram fainted on Tuesday at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad due to the heat, prompting his immediate transfer to a nearby hospital for care. Chidambaram was in the city for the Congress Working Committee meeting and the significant All India Congress Committee session.

The 84th National Convention of the AICC, being hosted in Ahmedabad on April 8-9, signifies the congress's return to Gujarat after a notable 64-year hiatus. Several key meetings were on the schedule, attended by prominent figures including Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Sonia Gandhi, chair of the Congress Parliamentary Party, alongside Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and KC Venugopal.

During the sessions, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge levied veiled criticisms at the BJP, asserting that the government diverts attention from core national issues by fostering communal divisions. Kharge commented on the oligarchic monopolies influencing national governance by controlling essential resources and mentioned conspiracies surrounding national heroes such as former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025