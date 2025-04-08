AIIMS Institutes to Elevate as Centers of Excellence
The 8th Central Institute Body meeting of AIIMS, led by Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, emphasized the development of AIIMS institutions as centers of excellence in education, clinical care, and research. The launch of an inter-AIIMS referral portal and the significance of community collaboration were highlighted in the meeting.
- Country:
- India
The 8th Central Institute Body meeting of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) focused on enhancing these institutes' roles as centers of excellence. Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda led discussions on improving teaching, clinical care, and research.
A significant highlight of the meeting was the launch of the Inter AIIMS Referral Portal, developed by AIIMS Delhi. Minister Nadda underscored the importance of collaboration among the AIIMS institutions, urging them to maintain high standards through accreditation, certification, and effective use of Information Technology for governance and patient convenience.
Attending the meeting were Presidents and Executive Directors of new AIIMS, and notable figures including Union Ministers, NITI Aayog's Dr. V.K Paul, and other key secretaries. They discussed strategy and flexibility to harness each institute's potential while ensuring uniform principles across the board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
