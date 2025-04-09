Market Turmoil: S&P 500 Dips Below 5,000 Amid Tariff Tensions

The S&P 500 experienced a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, closing below 5,000 points for the first time in nearly a year, as investor hopes dwindled regarding potential U.S. delays or concessions on tariffs. The market's downturn was the steepest four-day loss since the index's 1950s inception, following President Trump's tariff announcement against U.S. trading partners.

Trump's tariffs announcement prompted a 12% decline over four consecutive days, marking the most significant drop since the COVID-19 pandemic, per LSEG data. Initially, hopes were fueled by speculations of Trump easing his stance, yet the White House confirmed the tariffs would proceed as scheduled. This impacted investor sentiment, further fueled by China's resistance to what it terms as 'blackmail'.

Analysts, like Lindsey Bell from Clearnomics, indicated that investor confidence faltered as the deadline approached, anticipating consequential language in forthcoming corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500 neared a bear market, closing almost 19% below its February peak, while the CBOE Volatility Index, indicative of market fear, reached new heights since March 2020. Meanwhile, discussions on potential Federal Reserve interventions ensued amidst these market conditions.

