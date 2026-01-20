Lukashenko Joins Trump's Global Peace Initiative

On Tuesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed an agreement to join U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace. This marks a notable shift in relations between Belarus and the United States after years of international isolation.

Once shunned by the West due to human rights issues and backing Russian policies in Ukraine, Lukashenko's participation hints at Belarus's diplomatic re-engagement. The initiative is part of Trump's broader vision to end global conflicts and necessitates financial contributions from its members.

This move is another step in the U.S. rehabilitation of Lukashenko, following eased sanctions in exchange for the release of political prisoners. Other countries involved in ongoing global conflicts have been invited to participate as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)