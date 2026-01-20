Left Menu

Lukashenko Joins Trump's Global Peace Initiative

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed an agreement to join U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, signaling a shift in relations. The initiative aims to foster global peace, with members contributing financially. Trump has extended the invitation to world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed an agreement to join U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace. This marks a notable shift in relations between Belarus and the United States after years of international isolation.

Once shunned by the West due to human rights issues and backing Russian policies in Ukraine, Lukashenko's participation hints at Belarus's diplomatic re-engagement. The initiative is part of Trump's broader vision to end global conflicts and necessitates financial contributions from its members.

This move is another step in the U.S. rehabilitation of Lukashenko, following eased sanctions in exchange for the release of political prisoners. Other countries involved in ongoing global conflicts have been invited to participate as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

