KKR’s Strategic Acquisition: A Billion-Pound Deal
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. and Stonepeak Partners have announced a recommended cash acquisition of Assura PLC. The deal proposes 49.4 pence in cash for each Assura share, valuing the transaction at approximately £1.608 billion on a fully diluted basis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:19 IST
In a groundbreaking financial maneuver, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., alongside Stonepeak Partners, has launched a recommended cash acquisition of Assura PLC. This strategic move highlights the firms' ambitious expansion plans.
The proposed deal offers 49.4 pence per share in cash, valuing Assura PLC at approximately £1.608 billion. This valuation is calculated on a fully diluted basis, underscoring the significant financial commitment from KKR.
Industry analysts are closely watching this acquisition, which signals a major shake-up in the market, potentially steering the direction of future investments in the sector.

